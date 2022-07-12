School board reviews new school plans

The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education reviewed plans for the new elementary school project during a regular meeting on Monday, July 11.

Three representatives of BCDM Architects discussed the building’s layout and showcased visual renderings of the structure and site.

Matthew Erion, a BCDM architect, said grading work will begin on the site in the next couple of months.

“The bulk of the construction will start to happen in the spring of 2023, when the building will start to be constructed,” Erion said. “The fall of 2024 is when we’re anticipating the opening of the building.”

The preschool through fifth grade building, which will be located on the north 30 acres of an east Beatrice lot owned by BPS, will replace the current elementary schools and preschool.

“We are planning on having the main circulation off of 33rd,” Erion said. “We will have a secondary entrance with a bus entrance off of North Lincoln, and then we’re going to have a separate preschool entrance kind of to the northeast of there to create separation between three different types of vehicle traffic there.”

Erion said the architects prioritized efficiency and security, among other considerations.

After the beginning and end of the day, visitors will only be able to enter through the main doors, which are right next to the administrative offices and have a secure vestibule.

Erion said the facility has been partitioned into semi-public areas, including the commons and gyms, and private areas, featuring the bulk of the academic areas.

“Those areas can be closed off as needed throughout the day,” he said.

The building will have a FEMA storm shelter on the east side with a capacity of 1,300, factoring in student population and gym capacity.

On the west side, there will be spaces for art and music. The first level’s west side will also include kindergarten, first grade and special education wings. The preschool will have ten rooms and be on the east side.

“It’s a two story school,” he said. “It allows for students to use almost any part of the school very easily and accessibly… As you can see, we have quite a few areas that allows that vertical access. So again, students don’t have to go very far to access any of the programs in the facility.”

The second level will include second through fifth grade classrooms.

Architect Jamie Wietfeld said, because the building will be much larger than the students are used to, the design will feature a number of elements to help with way finding and navigation, including floor color.

In other business:

The School Board approved a co-op with Freeman High School for girls wrestling.

BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said the KSU TAB organization is helping the school district assess plans for the elementary buildings, which will be left empty once the new building is constructed.