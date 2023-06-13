The Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education reviewed the Community Eligibility Provision on Monday at the meeting.

BPS participates in the National School Lunch Program. All families have the opportunity to complete free and reduced rate lunch applications to waive costs and fees. Those rates impact almost all other programs, funding sources, and grant opportunities.

The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 provides an alternative that eliminates the need for household applications for free and reduced-price meals in high-poverty schools.

The program became available nationwide on July 1, 2014. BPS has never participated.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jackie Nielsen said the board needed all the information before deciding if the school should participate.

“I have information on the benefits of CEP, as well as other information so we can make this determination,” she said.

Nielsen said some of the benefits to CEP includes increases access to nutritious school meals, facilitates implementation of creative meal service modes, and reduces paperwork because no students will need to complete the free and reduced lunch application.

There is no grant application to qualify for CEP. Eligible schools need to have over a rate of 40% of free and reduced rate lunch to be considered. Currently, the Beatrice Preschool and the three elementary building in BPS meet those requirements.

“Other things to consider is the district must pay with general fund dollars for all students whether they are free, reduced or full pay at all buildings that qualify for CEP,” she said. “In addition, participation in CEP potentially impacts other funding sources. Actually, funding sources could be lost or reduced.”

Nielsen noted the lunch program at Beatrice Public Schools is self-sufficient.

“Our lunch program operates in the black,” she said. “Lunch program sustains its budget based upon reimbursement from the federal government, full and reduced-pay families and a la carte items.”

Director of Nutrition Services Dawn Holthus said she knew of one school that had participated in the past year, but would not be participating this year.

“It was beneficial to families, but not for the lunch program overall,” she said. “The school district lost about $130,000 in one year.”

Nielsen said it could cost the district about $228,202.60 plus the costs that are dependent on state and federal calculations.

Board member Doris Martin made a motion not to participate in the CEP program during the 2023-24 school year. It was passed unanimously.

In other business, but related to nutrition services, the board approved a bid for bread from Rotella and for milk from Highland Dairy.

Three requests were sent out, however, Rotella is the only one to return the bid. Two requests were sent out for milk bids and only Highland Dairy returned it.

The board also approved the breakfast and lunch prices. The meal prices increased ten cents. An increase of five cents was also approved. Milk price had not increased since the 2016-2017 school year.

Staff prices for meals are yet to be determined.