Schools participate in 92nd annual MUDECAS tournament

Beatrice’s City Auditorium has been full of hardworking student athletes and cheering fans as 32 teams participate in the 92nd annual MUDECAS basketball tournament this week.
MUDECAS stands for music, declaratory and athletics. The MUDECAS Association also hosts a volleyball tournament in the fall, a track tournament in the spring, speech tournaments and other student events.
The varsity boys and girls teams from 16 schools are all a part of the MUDECAS Association. This year’s teams include Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, Diller-Odell, Exeter-Milligan, Falls City Sacred Heart, Freeman, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson-Brock, Johnson County Central, Lewiston, Meridian, Palmyra, Parkview Christian, Pawnee City, Southern, Sterling, Tri-County.
Helping with the tournament are members of the Kiwanis Club of Beatrice, which is focused on serving the needs of children.
Kiwanis member John Zarybnicky noted that the MUDECAS event is one of the oldest continually running basketball tournaments in Nebraska.
“The teams change consistently, after consolidations and things like that, but still there’s a good anticipation on these schools wanting to come to this tournament and play each other…Your starting schools from Highway 81 to the Missouri River. They don’t typically play each other, so it’s an opportunity to play some different teams,” Zarybnicky said.
Zarybnicky said that the tournament is a MUDECAS event, it is also one of Kiwanis’ biggest times to raise money for scholarships.
The Kiwanis Club of Beatrice provides $200 to each MUDECAS Association school each year. With the scholarships provided in 2020, Kiwanis has awarded students $35,200 in scholarship money over the past 11 years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament is running a little differently this year. Aside from social distancing and requiring masks, each school is limited to roughly 185 attendees per game, athletes are not allowed to dress in the locker rooms, concession stand items are limited, and schools and attendees are asked to leave quickly after the game to allow the next team to come.
“I think everybody wants to keep things as normal as they can,” Eric McMurray, a MUDECAS assistant director for girls basketball and director for boys basketball, said. “It’s been a rough year. I really think the NSAA and all of the schools have done a great job of keeping things going. I know it’s probably frustrating at times for some of the fans, that they can’t make it to all of the events, but I just think it’s important for everybody that we get out and the games go on. I think they really appreciate it.”
McMurray said tournament organizers are anticipating more attendance at the semi-final and final games. This is looking increasingly likely, as inclement weather on Friday moved all scheduled games to Saturday.