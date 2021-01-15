Schools participate in 92nd annual MUDECAS tournament

Zarybnicky said that the tournament is a MUDECAS event, it is also one of Kiwanis’ biggest times to raise money for scholarships.

The Kiwanis Club of Beatrice provides $200 to each MUDECAS Association school each year. With the scholarships provided in 2020, Kiwanis has awarded students $35,200 in scholarship money over the past 11 years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament is running a little differently this year. Aside from social distancing and requiring masks, each school is limited to roughly 185 attendees per game, athletes are not allowed to dress in the locker rooms, concession stand items are limited, and schools and attendees are asked to leave quickly after the game to allow the next team to come.

“I think everybody wants to keep things as normal as they can,” Eric McMurray, a MUDECAS assistant director for girls basketball and director for boys basketball, said. “It’s been a rough year. I really think the NSAA and all of the schools have done a great job of keeping things going. I know it’s probably frustrating at times for some of the fans, that they can’t make it to all of the events, but I just think it’s important for everybody that we get out and the games go on. I think they really appreciate it.”