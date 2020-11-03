Schuller expected to win County Board seat

He attends meetings of the Gage County Democrats, and has represented the Gage Taxpayers Organization, a group he said was formed as a response to the Beatrice 6 case. A $28.1 federal judgment was issued against Gage County in the case of six people wrongfully convicted of killing a Beatrice woman more than 30 years ago.

Schuller remains a strong advocate of finding a way for the state to assist Gage County in paying the judgment.

“I want to get this Beatrice 6 thing behind us and the county has been doing a good job getting that paid for,” he said. “Now we want to do the best we can to get that paid off and get that behind us as soon as we can.”

The district 6 seat is currently held by John Hill, who was defeated in the May primary election.

Schuller added a top priority of his will be to serve the entire county.

“I’m pleased with voter turnout,” he said. “I serve the entire county. I’m elected by District 6, but I still make decisions for the entire county and look forward to serving the entire county.”

The other contested race for a seat on the County Board of Supervisors was between Monte Murkle and Emily Haxby for the District 2 seat, which serves the general northwestern portion of Gage County. The race was too close to call as of publication time, though Haxby was leading with 579 votes to Murkle’s 468 votes.

