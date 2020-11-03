Schuller expected to win County Board seat

Don Schuller is expected to claim the district 6 seat on the Gage County Board of Supervisors based on unofficial results Tuesday evening.
Of 780 early ballots cast in the race, Schuller received 529, amounting to nearly 68%, while 251 ballots were cast for a write-in candidate in the race for the District 6 seat. Don Schuster announced earlier this year he was seeking the seat as a write-in candidate.
Schuller, a Democrat, said he’s excited to begin his role on the board.
“I’m looking forward to serving with the rest of the supervisors and working good as a team to do good for Gage County,” he said. “There are a lot of challenges facing us, but I’m not afraid of challenge and am excited about being involved and thankful for those who voted for me.”
District 6 represents the southeastern portion of Gage County.
Prior to his 30-year career with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Schuller said he worked for the county surveyor for six years.
Schuller ran for the district 30 seat in the Nebraska Legislature in 2018, but was narrowly defeated by Myron Dorn. He farms in Wymore and Barneston areas, and is a member of the Wymore Fire Department Board, the Barneston American Legion Post, American Legion Riders Beatrice Post, Beatrice Toastmasters, Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and regularly attends government affairs meetings of the Chamber.
He attends meetings of the Gage County Democrats, and has represented the Gage Taxpayers Organization, a group he said was formed as a response to the Beatrice 6 case. A $28.1 federal judgment was issued against Gage County in the case of six people wrongfully convicted of killing a Beatrice woman more than 30 years ago.
Schuller remains a strong advocate of finding a way for the state to assist Gage County in paying the judgment.
“I want to get this Beatrice 6 thing behind us and the county has been doing a good job getting that paid for,” he said. “Now we want to do the best we can to get that paid off and get that behind us as soon as we can.”
The district 6 seat is currently held by John Hill, who was defeated in the May primary election.
Schuller added a top priority of his will be to serve the entire county.
“I’m pleased with voter turnout,” he said. “I serve the entire county. I’m elected by District 6, but I still make decisions for the entire county and look forward to serving the entire county.”
The other contested race for a seat on the County Board of Supervisors was between Monte Murkle and Emily Haxby for the District 2 seat, which serves the general northwestern portion of Gage County. The race was too close to call as of publication time, though Haxby was leading with 579 votes to Murkle’s 468 votes.
