Schwisow joins Beatrice School Board as student member

Riley Schwisow was sworn in as the student member of the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education on Monday evening.

Schwisow, a senior at Beatrice High School, said that she has been involved with Beatrice Student Council since she was a sophomore.

“When we were able to sign up for positions, I knew I wanted to be a part of the school board from being at different meetings throughout the years. I like the political side and like to know what is happening in the school,” Schwisow said.

Riley, daughter of Roy and Rebecca Schwisow, is active in National Honor Society and a member of the Beatrice High School softball, basketball and track teams. She is a member of FCA, FBLA, Key Club, Yearbook and the treasurer of her senior class.

Riley plans to attend college in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to study media studies. She is hoping to concentrate in journalism.

It is a non-voting position on the school board but helps provide updates to the board on school activities at all grade levels, and the student member can participate in discussion about issues before the board.