The Beatrice High School Science Club is hosting its annual plant sale this week.

Teacher Paula Heinz said the Science Club hosts the sale from the greenhouse every spring.

“We use the funds for scholarship for the Science Club,” she said. “A lot of times we have been able to buy some bigger ticket items for the department or the school.”

Heinz noted that the greenhouse has been a part of learning for several years. Previous science teacher Dr. Christensen had gotten a grant to make it possible.

“Every spring semester I have Botany students,” she said. “In January we order smaller plants and grow them throughout the semester. We learn a lot and it is dual credit, if they choose. I love it.”

Shelton Crawford says he’s learned a lot during his Botany class.

“I’ve learned a lot about plants and how to grow and maintain them,” he said. “I will use this a lot in the future.”

Caden Eggleston said this has been a good experience.

“I just think it’s a good life skill,” he said. “When I’m older to be able to have a garden and it just teaches you a lot.”

Macee Griffith said working in the greenhouse has been so much fun.

“It’s been fun to plant the flowers,” she said. “We spend a lot of time caring for the plants.”

Sean Hayden said it’s a nice to get to come to the greenhouse.

“It’s a great way to end the day.”

Approximately 22 students have worked in the greenhouse throughout the semester and help with the sale.

“It’s important that the students stop and look at all the beautiful plants that they’ve grown too,” Heinz said.

The sale is held Wednesday –Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Interested community members can go to the front doors of the Beatrice High School.