5 reasons to support your farmers market

With a couple months of social distancing under our belts, this farmers market season couldn’t come at a better time.

Whether you’re looking for a change of scenery on your weekly shopping trip or you’re wanting to support small businesses, local markets have you covered.

Due to the essential nature of their products and the ability to maintain proper social distancing, markets can continue to serve their communities under the governor’s directed health measures.

With the guidance of local health authorities, markets are taking steps to keep you safe. As you shop, you may notice tents spread further apart, vendors wearing protective gear, ground markers encouraging six feet of distance and no product samples on the tables.

As patrons, you’re encouraged to shop with your eyes during this 2020 market season. You’re also encouraged to wear a cloth mask, shop by yourself, keep your distance from others and leave your reusable bags at home.

Done responsibly, shopping at your local market comes with some pretty great benefits—both now, and when life gets back to normal.

1. Supporting your local farmers strengthens your community and local economy.