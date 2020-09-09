Are you food safe?

5. Putting cooked meat back on a plate that held raw meat. This mistake is most often made during grilling season when a well-meaning backyard griller takes a plate of raw meat out to the grill, only to serve the cooked meat on the same plate. Avoid this by using separate plates for raw and cooked meat, poultry and seafood.

6. Not cooking meat, poultry, seafood or eggs thoroughly. Roughly one in five burger patties turn brown before a safe food temperature is reached, so color is not an accurate indicator of doneness. The only way to know food has been cooked thoroughly is to use a food thermometer. Visit food.unl.edu for a detailed list of foods and safe temperatures.

7. Eating foods with uncooked flour or eggs. Unfortunately, this includes licking the spoon while making cookie or brownie batter. Uncooked flour and eggs may contain E. coli, Salmonella or other harmful bacteria. This also means people who are more likely to get food poisoning may want to avoid things like runny eggs, hollandaise sauce and eggnog.

8. Tasting or smelling food to see if it’s still good. You can’t taste, smell or see the germs that cause food poisoning. Instead, be sure to keep your fridge at or below 40ºF, and check out the safe storage chart at cdc.gov to help you know when it’s time to throw something out.