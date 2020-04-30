Freeman names state delegates

ADAMS -- The Adams American Legion Post 221 is pleased to announce that Tristan Sugden (son of Steve and Robin Sugden) would have joined nearly 400 other high school juniors for the annual Cornhusker State Boys’ citizenship program, sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion. Because of current health regulations, Boys’ State will not take place for 2020.
Since its inception in 1919, The American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, patriotic American Values, instilling values in young people through numerous programs, and a strong nation defense with focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.
Freeman Cornhusker Girls’ State Delegates
Abigail Braden (daughter of Robert and Amy Braden) was selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State. The Adams American Legion Post #221 would sponsored Abigail through the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 140 of Sterling Nebraska. Kaitlyn will study local, county and state government processes in this nonpartisan political learning experience. Every spring, the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Program provides approximately 25,000 young women with a hands-on educational opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow’s leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship.
Because of current health guidelines Girl’s State will not take place for 2020.
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is the world’s largest patriotic women’s service organization. With a membership of nearly 850,000, local Auxiliary units have strong presence in more than 9,500 communities nationwide. The Auxiliary’s mission to serve veterans their families and their communities is carried out through its hundreds of outreach programs delivered by its members, volunteers and national headquarters.
