Good Samaritan Society donates to Backpack Program
Present in the picture from left to right are: Robin Gascon, Director of Marketing and Resource Development; Megan Overbeck, Activities Director, Patty Kaufman, Beatrice Backpack Program Chairperson; Patty Moening, Customer Service at Good Samaritan Society; Correne Adams, Administrator; Cerice Cornelius, Director of Nursing Services; and Jill Zimmerman, Beatrice Backpack Program representative.

Good Samaritan Society, Beatrice recently granted the Beatrice Backpack program a check for $2,500. The check was presented Tuesday, May 19, to the chairperson of the Beatrice Backpack program, Patty Kaufman.

“We are excited to be able to help our community with this grant,” said Correne Adams, Administrator of Good Samaritan Society, Beatrice. “Beatrice Backpack Program is such a worthwhile organization and is extremely vital during these unprecedented times.”

