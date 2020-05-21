Good Samaritan Society donates to Backpack Program

Good Samaritan Society, Beatrice recently granted the Beatrice Backpack program a check for $2,500. The check was presented Tuesday, May 19, to the chairperson of the Beatrice Backpack program, Patty Kaufman.

“We are excited to be able to help our community with this grant,” said Correne Adams, Administrator of Good Samaritan Society, Beatrice. “Beatrice Backpack Program is such a worthwhile organization and is extremely vital during these unprecedented times.”