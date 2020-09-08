Influenza immunization recommended in October

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Influenza immunizations are important every year. But this year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, influenza vaccinations are more important than ever, said Amber Brunow, infection preventionist with Jefferson Community Health & Life.

The CDC recommends annual influenza vaccination for everyone six months of age or older. The CDC recommends that vaccination be during October, if possible. Earlier vaccination could mean suboptimal immunity by the end of influenza season. Once the vaccine is administered, it takes about 2 weeks for peak immunity to develop. The flu season typically starts in about November, so October is optimal timing for most flu seasons.

The influenza virus can cause mild to severe symptoms, and can lead to death, especially among those who have additional risk factors: age (65 and older or 2 and younger), immune compromised, chronic health conditions or pregnancy.

Influenza and COVID-19 are both respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. Some symptoms are similar, so testing will typically be needed to determine whether a person has influenza or COVID-19. The CDC says it is possible for a person to have influenza and COVID-19 at the same time.