JCH support groups on hold due to COVID-19

Jefferson Community Health & Life has been offering support groups for those with Parkinson’s and for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s disease for many years. Both groups were put on hold in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both support groups currently remain on hold indefinitely, said Lana Likens, director of public relations, marketing and development at JCH&L.
“Both the Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s associations are not hosting or recommending in-person support group meetings at this time,” Likens said. “Jefferson Community Health & Life is also not promoting public group activities or events in its facilities at this time.”
While JCH&L has been hosting blood drives and Electronic Health Record reservation events in its facilities, they are events which are geared to reservations and small numbers of participants present at a time. Flu shot clinics are also being planned for October, and will be on an appointment basis to prevent crowded conditions.
“We do plan to resume support groups in the future, and will continue to monitor community, area and state COVID-19 conditions, as well as recommendations from the Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s associations who we partner with for support groups, in making those decisions,” Likens said. “The safety our community and participants is of utmost importance.”
Both associations are offering a variety of virtual support groups. For information on Nebraska Parkinson’s virtual support groups, call 402-559-8600. For information on Alzheimer’s virtual support groups, go to alz.org, or call the 24-hour helpline at 800-272-3900.
A support group is a gathering of people with common problems, needs and interests which allows them to share their feelings, thoughts and experiences in a combined effort to survive the shared problems. It may include family members, caregivers, friends and other individuals interested in sharing information and giving and receiving support.
Anyone who would like further information in either of these support groups should contact Lana Likens at (402) 729-6855 or email lana.likens@jchealthandlife.org.
