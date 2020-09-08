JCH support groups on hold due to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jefferson Community Health & Life has been offering support groups for those with Parkinson’s and for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s disease for many years. Both groups were put on hold in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both support groups currently remain on hold indefinitely, said Lana Likens, director of public relations, marketing and development at JCH&L.

“Both the Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s associations are not hosting or recommending in-person support group meetings at this time,” Likens said. “Jefferson Community Health & Life is also not promoting public group activities or events in its facilities at this time.”

While JCH&L has been hosting blood drives and Electronic Health Record reservation events in its facilities, they are events which are geared to reservations and small numbers of participants present at a time. Flu shot clinics are also being planned for October, and will be on an appointment basis to prevent crowded conditions.