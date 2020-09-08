Locals honored at Nebraska State Fair

The 2020 Nebraska State Fair, a revised edition, featured over 3,500 4-H exhibitors and nearly 9,000 exhibits. Our Gage County 4-H Showcase featured purple ribbon winners from the Gage County Fair with Showcase Special Recognition / Best of Show awards to: Amber Dorn (home environment), Ashtyn Humphreys (Quilt Quest), Luke Katz (heritage), Caleb Oltman (photography).
Fashion Show awards were presented to: Ashtyn Humphreys, Isabelle Barkoudah and Erin Oldemeyer (purple) and Emily Rempel (blue).
Among county livestock exhibitors, Jordan Musil won reserve champion intermediate sheep showmanship, champion commercial breeding ewe, overall grand champion breeding ewe and reserve champion natural color market lamb. Further awards will be announced.
State Livestock Judging Contest
UNL is hosting the in-person State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest on Sunday, September 20, 8:00 am, at the Animal Science Complex. Senior division only with participants wearing a mask and social distancing. Contact the Extension Office to register by September 16.
Records & Awards Due
Got talent? Yes, 4-H youth have talent! Another exciting 4-H year winds down for over 350 kids and it’s time to record your accomplishments. October 1 is the date to submit the Career Portfolio or the Achievement Application and awards application, plus the Diamond Clover forms. Online: www.4h.unl.edu. Finish strong!
Dresses for Africa
Rockin' a girl's world in style. We continue this 4-H community service project as we sew simple dresses from fabric or pillowcases and send them to Nancy's Notions to their destination in Africa. If you have fabric or a pillowcase to sew a dress, we thank you for donating a few hours of your time. We have several kits all ready to be picked up and sewed. We are preparing for a shipment in September; please bring to the Extension Office. We’re not just sending dresses, we're sending hope.
4-H 4 U
Every child is a success story waiting to begin. All of us can get involved to make this happen. 4-H is an organization devoted to helping kids learn life skills and recognizing them for their accomplishments. Every child is a winner in 4-H. “The best way for children to believe they are winners is for them to see themselves winning. We invite youth to join 4-H. Online enrollment is taking place through May 1.
We are proud of our 4-H members and their accomplishments. We are happy to provide experiences for youth to have the opportunity to be winners - in 4-H and life. We invite adults, organizations and businesses to join with us in making kids successful. Contact the Extension Office, 402-223-1384.
Celebrate Family Day - September 28
The simple, little things you do with your kids make a big difference. These activities create strong, healthy relationships that can prevent future drug use. On the fourth Monday of September, Family Day brings together communities across the country to celebrate the positive influence parents and all of us have on kids. Plan something special to celebrate your kids and the kids around you – but take time every day to spend time with your kids, talk to them, connect, share and really listen. Website: http://casafamilyday.org
Sportsmanship is Priority #1
Sportsmanship is about good character. Playing by the rules, respecting teammates and opponents, and giving our best effort are essential to the competitive experience. Through fair and honest competition we are pushed to learn, improve, and challenge ourselves to reach a higher level.
The six pillars of character, trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship, serve as a model for sportsmanship. Involvement in competitive events is a cornerstone in our communities. Schools are back in session and athletic and academic competitions will hopefully continue, providing opportunities that serve as teachable moments.
Parents, coaches, youth and fans all need to be involved in creating a positive atmosphere, whether in sports, music, drama, or community activities. Good sportsmanship is also central to being a great fan. The same qualities that make us good sports, make us good citizens in life. Sportsmanship makes a GOOD athlete, fan, school or community GREAT!
Quote of Note: Jesse Owens stated, “It’s extra effort that separates a winner from second place. But winning takes a lot more than that. It starts with complete command of the fundamentals. Then it takes desire, determination, discipline, and self-sacrifice. It takes a great deal of love, fairness and respect for your fellow man. Put all these together, and even if you don’t win, how can you lose?”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!