Locals honored at Nebraska State Fair

Dresses for Africa

Rockin' a girl's world in style. We continue this 4-H community service project as we sew simple dresses from fabric or pillowcases and send them to Nancy's Notions to their destination in Africa. If you have fabric or a pillowcase to sew a dress, we thank you for donating a few hours of your time. We have several kits all ready to be picked up and sewed. We are preparing for a shipment in September; please bring to the Extension Office. We’re not just sending dresses, we're sending hope.

4-H 4 U

Every child is a success story waiting to begin. All of us can get involved to make this happen. 4-H is an organization devoted to helping kids learn life skills and recognizing them for their accomplishments. Every child is a winner in 4-H. “The best way for children to believe they are winners is for them to see themselves winning. We invite youth to join 4-H. Online enrollment is taking place through May 1.

We are proud of our 4-H members and their accomplishments. We are happy to provide experiences for youth to have the opportunity to be winners - in 4-H and life. We invite adults, organizations and businesses to join with us in making kids successful. Contact the Extension Office, 402-223-1384.

Celebrate Family Day - September 28