Mark Twain's obsession with cats

Mark Twain and Feline Friends

Last week we spent some time in Hannibal, Missouri, with our 11-year-old grandson. Of course, we wanted to see some of Mark Twain’s hometown sites, so we started out at the Mark Twain Museum in the historic district of the old Mississippi River town.

The displays and exhibits were very well-done and provided lots of interesting, little-known facts about the iconic author. One display was of particular interest to us. It explained that Twain, born Samuel Clemens, was obsessed with cats. Some might even say that he liked cats more than he liked people. He wrote, “If man could be crossed with the cat, it would improve man, but it would deteriorate the cat.” Just might be true.

According to “Mental Floss”, Twain owned as many as 19 cats whose names included Apollinaris, Beelzebub, Blatherskite, Buffalo Bill, Satan, Sin, Sour Mash, Tammany, Zoroaster, Soapy Sal, and Pestilence. He loved them more than he liked most humans and was confounded by humans who didn’t love them back. “When a man loves cats, I am his friend and comrade, without further introduction.”