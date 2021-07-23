Mark Twain's obsession with cats

The collapse of the Surfside condominium building in Miami has saddened and horrified all of us who have followed the story. Our hearts go out to the victims and to those who loved them.
The heroes throughout the ordeal have been the first-responders and rescue workers who have risked their own lives to search for survivors and victims. And, as with many disasters of this nature, there are teams of crisis response men and women with specially trained search dogs that have reported for duty.
These canines go through a strenuous training program with their handlers and are ready to show up when the call comes. The teams work tirelessly in the race against time and unthinkable circumstances as they go through their life-saving measures.
Emotional Support Canines
Not only have search teams of humans and canines worked diligently at the Surfside disaster, but other teams of support dogs were flown in to help in another way. According to NPR, nine therapy dogs arrived at the site of the building collapse offering comfort to emergency personnel and the grieving families of victims.
One team– all Golden Retrievers – came through the Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry from five states as far away as Illinois. The dogs are deployed to disaster sites to ease sadness and stress as they bring a bit of sunshine to heavy hearts of both workers and families.
As the Retriever therapists were doing what they do best, another therapy canine encountered a problem. “Teddy”, a six-year-old Basset Hound/Labrador mix awoke one morning after three weeks of non-stop caregiving therapy and was unable to lift himself up.
According to the New York Post, a veterinary acupuncturist reported that the dog apparently developed “a possible herniated disc as well as a partial tear of his cranial crucial ligament in his knee.” Walking for Teddy was almost impossible.
Teddy’s owner was hopeful that a fundraiser might raise enough money to charter a plane for a flight back to Teddy’s home in Philadelphia since a commercial airline flight or a road trip would be too stressful and unsafe.
Fortunately, a Good Samaritan saved the day. According to the Post, Titan Aviation Group headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, offered to help. The owner of the business was a dog lover and wanted to help. “When I’m having a bad day, my dog puts a smile on my face. What Teddy was doing down there was great, and I wanted to be involved.”
So, the injured canine flew home in first class in an eight-seat corporate jet whose flight would normally cost $10,000. Reports are that Teddy enjoyed a comfortable seat and VIP (Very Important Pooch) service back home.
We hope this will be another happy tale for a happy tail. We wish Teddy the best as he works through the healing process.
Mark Twain and Feline Friends
Last week we spent some time in Hannibal, Missouri, with our 11-year-old grandson. Of course, we wanted to see some of Mark Twain’s hometown sites, so we started out at the Mark Twain Museum in the historic district of the old Mississippi River town.
The displays and exhibits were very well-done and provided lots of interesting, little-known facts about the iconic author. One display was of particular interest to us. It explained that Twain, born Samuel Clemens, was obsessed with cats. Some might even say that he liked cats more than he liked people. He wrote, “If man could be crossed with the cat, it would improve man, but it would deteriorate the cat.” Just might be true.
According to “Mental Floss”, Twain owned as many as 19 cats whose names included Apollinaris, Beelzebub, Blatherskite, Buffalo Bill, Satan, Sin, Sour Mash, Tammany, Zoroaster, Soapy Sal, and Pestilence. He loved them more than he liked most humans and was confounded by humans who didn’t love them back. “When a man loves cats, I am his friend and comrade, without further introduction.”
One cat named Bambino was given to Twain by his daughter, Clara, who was the only offspring to survive him. Following the death of Twain’s wife, Clara was sent to a sanatorium, and Twain locked himself up at home in New York City. Clara could not take the cat with her, so she gave it to her father.
History tells us that Bambino helped Twain through a difficult period of depression. He was even more depressed when the cat went missing in the big city. He offered a reward of five dollars for his feline friend and ran an ad hoping for his safe return.
After several days, Twain heard a meowing outside. Yes, it was Bambino who decided it was time to come home. Other stories of Twain’s fondness for felines abound and are said to be as numerous as his works of fiction.
It’s always nice to see the human side of larger-than-life historical figures and to know that, in this case, the love of cats is a great common denominator.