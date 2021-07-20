Marysville to host program on Kansas architecture

MARYSVILLE, Kan. – Marysville Convention & Tourism will host “Kansas’ Local Architecture: History, Place, and Identity,” a presentation and discussion by Liz Kowalchuk at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, at Marysville City Hall, 209 N. Eighth St.

The public is invited to attend the free program, which will feature architecture of regional and state significance.

The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.

Local architecture contributes to a community’s past and present identity. Buildings that line main streets reflect continuity, resilience, and place. This presentation uncovers stories of Kansas’s everyday built environment and considers what happens to these structures over time.

Liz Kowalchuk is an Associate Professor of Museum Studies Program and the Visual Art Department at the University of Kansas.

She made a recent visit to Marshall County to prepare for her presentation.

A faculty member at the University of Kansas for 25 years, Kowalchuk teaches in the Museum Studies Program and the Visual Art Department with emphasis on arts education.