Meeting notes: American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary met July 12 at the Vets Club. President, Lori Balke presiding with Chaplain, Verneal Dodge giving the opening prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. There were 7 officiers present with 3 absent. .. Lori started the Preamble Challenge by talking about the 1st segment “God and Country”.

Committee Reports were given ---- 4 new members, 1 memorial wreath given, 3 funeral lunches were served, 6 cards were sent, and several birthday cards were sent to veterans. Donations received for Children’s Miracle Network is at $2600.00. 3 Quilts of Valor were given ---- Eddie Lytle, Herman Hofeling, and Orville Parde.

Loree Dienstbier reported that 2500 flags were handed out in the parade and the American Legion Auxiliary float was voted best in it’s category.

A gift of appreciation was given to past president, Loree Dienstbier, for her many years of service. Thank you, Loree, for your many years of Service (25 years).

Lori Balke, president, has set up several goals for this year --- Communication between members (Text, e-mail, calling, Facebook) A Preamble Challenge add an Ad Hoc committee (Guilt of Valor) and Committee training and Co-Chairs.

The next meeting will be August 9.

