Meeting notes: American Legion Auxiliary

Lori Balke opened our meeting and Angie Essam gave the opening prayer. We were there to celebrate our annual Christmas party. The minutes and the treasurer's report were approved.

On December 19, 2022, our auxiliary members were presenting the donations for the diaper donation at the preschool at Cedar School. A Thrivent grant was given and also a donation from our auxiliary. We were asked to bring additional items of sweatpants, socks, underwear etc. if possible and they would be delivered that day also.

It was reported that 24 hams were delivered to the Food Pantry purchased with a Thrivent grant. Gina Weishahn was given the opportunity to explain what the Children and Youth program involves and all the activities they do throughout the year.

Marian Melcher explained about the donation from Thrivent that was given to the Lincoln Food Bank and how they sell items to the Beatrice Food Pantry for pennies on the dollar. The auxiliary was asked to donate salads for the Christmas Dinner that will be served on Christmas day. We were also asked for helpers to assist with food preparation, set up, serving and clean up. Shoni Baxa proposed that we have continued conversations about changing up the chicken suppers due to high cost of chicken and the availability of the chicken.

Rene Griffeth made a motion to suspend the January chicken supper with Shoni seconding that motion. We will discuss this further at our next meeting in January. Lori was presented a gift of appreciation from the auxiliary for Christmas and the Christmas party then resumed. The next meeting will be held on January 9, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.