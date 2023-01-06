Meeting notes: Beta Sigma Phi

The second week in December members of Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and spouses met and carpooled to "Jeannies" in Lewiston for the annual Christmas Party.
First on the agenda was repeating the Beta Sigma Phi Grace followed by appetizers, conversation and a home cooked meal prepared by Jeannie and her staff. Following dinner Linda McCall read the Christmas story from Luke 2: 8-15 and William Barclays take on this passage. This is "Good News" God can come hear and hold dear anyone who is willing to accept him. This article was in the PRESBY-NOTES, December 2022 issue by Rev. Ron Wakeman serving the Presbyterian Church in Beatrice. Each year at the gathering members and guests play a game of "Left, Right and Center."
The chapter will meet in January 2023 with the time and date forthcoming.
December 27 members attended the funeral of Don Scheiding, husband of Lyn Scheiding and on January 3 the funeral of Jerry Meyer, husband of Pat Meyer. Our sympathy is extended to both sisters and their families.