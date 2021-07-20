Meeting notes: Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi

Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the home of Cheryl Smith on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. for a salad luncheon. All members prepared a salad to share. Unbelievably, there were no duplicates.

Chari Stanley reported that International no longer sends out officer duty information to individuals. You will have to go online.

Zita Lomax distributed a copy of the proposed budget to members which was approved.

Nancy Baker took pictures for the historians, Judy Meyer and Chari Stanley, of the days events as well as a picture of the years current officers. She also distributed the completed yearbook to members.

The Chapter By Laws, Article VI, was updated by Nancy Baker to read:

"Meetings shall be held regularly the first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. A sustained program of social and cultural activities as required by the Executive Council shall be pursued. All meetings are subject to change at the discretion of the Hostess."

Cheryl Sargent's husband, Bob Sargent, suggested a social outing to attend the Speedway Museum in Lincoln. We felt that this would be a good time for the Sorority Boys, which we call our spouses, to enjoy on their own.