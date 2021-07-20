Meeting notes: Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi

Torchbearer Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the home of Cheryl Smith on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. for a salad luncheon. All members prepared a salad to share. Unbelievably, there were no duplicates.
Chari Stanley reported that International no longer sends out officer duty information to individuals. You will have to go online.
Zita Lomax distributed a copy of the proposed budget to members which was approved.
Nancy Baker took pictures for the historians, Judy Meyer and Chari Stanley, of the days events as well as a picture of the years current officers. She also distributed the completed yearbook to members.
The Chapter By Laws, Article VI, was updated by Nancy Baker to read:
"Meetings shall be held regularly the first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. A sustained program of social and cultural activities as required by the Executive Council shall be pursued. All meetings are subject to change at the discretion of the Hostess."
Cheryl Sargent's husband, Bob Sargent, suggested a social outing to attend the Speedway Museum in Lincoln. We felt that this would be a good time for the Sorority Boys, which we call our spouses, to enjoy on their own.
Zita Lomax announced that the Kiwanis Club, per Bob Jones, will be having a Pancake Feed at the Vet's Club on Aug. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at a cost of $7 per person or $8 per person at the door.
Maggie Werner read an article from The Torch submitted by Laura Ross Wingfield in regards to the Covid Sorority year and the effects that it has had on all of us and the International Office.
Cheryl Smith presented her program on "The Joys of Baking."
Cheryl then demonstrated and shared two dessert recipes. One was verbally given to her by a friend and the other was from Facebook. Several members read the recipe while others helped prepare the desserts which were eaten after the luncheon and meeting.
Our next meeting will be a barbecue, with spouses, on Sunday, August 22 from 4 to 8 PM at the home of Trudy and Roger Wattier with co-host Zita Lomax.