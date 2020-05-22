Time to focus on lawns

Summer patch

Summer patch is a disease we see in the summer months, but it is actually caused by infection to the turf roots in the spring. The pathogen infects the roots when the soil temperatures reach 65 degrees and warmer. This may be active all summer but shows up in our lawns during the hot, dry parts of the summer. Summer patch shows up as tan colored turf with no lesions, but when pulled up the roots are brown to black, slimy and wilted, which greatly limits its capacity to absorb water. It can be managed by a good fertilization plan and maintaining adequate watering throughout the season.

Brown patch

Brown patch is another disease we see in the summer months. It is favored by hot, wet weather in lawns with excess fertilization and excess irrigation, especially when hot, wet conditions occur overnight. Due to this, it can be managed by avoiding high nitrogen fertilization in the summer months. Choose a low nitrogen fertilizer or opt out of a summer fertilization to help manage this disease. Brown patch leaves tan lesions on the turf blades with a gray edge to the irregularly, circle-shaped spots.

Fairy Ring