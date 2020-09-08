We seem to find ourselves walking in the wilderness

We never will know where we are heading in wilderness until we actually get there and we don’t know when we will get there until we actually arrive.

It is at this point that we can somehow see a truth that we most likely had been blind to. The truth about what God does in wilderness. We discover that we were never abandoned. We discover God is always attempting to provide important things we need for the journey. We discover that we had been loved – period!

So how do we connect this last paragraph with the reality of the wilderness we find ourselves today in the midst of COVID?

For this we go to the books of the prophets. Remember a prophet is not a person who can predict the future. A prophet is a person who can tell the truth and get away with it.

In our community, the practical way to get the message of God’s reality is for the elders of our towns (those in the last trimester of your lives), to put their feet grounded on the earth and begin sharing every wilderness experience they have ever gone through. Now is the time to tell those stories and offer the real data how a holy end or conclusion is actually possible.