Search for Beatrice police chief narrows

The search for the next Beatrice police chief has narrowed from 15 candidates to three this week.

Late last year, Chief Bruce Lang announced he’d be retiring from his 30-year-long post in the department in June, prompting the search to replace him.

Amanda Kuhlman, community relations coordinator for Beatrice, said the three finalists are John Hickman, Doug Molczyk and Shawn Milikan. Lang said they are all qualified for the position, with each holding a master’s degree.

“They need to have the proper credentials so they have credibility, and all of these candidates have that,” he said. “All three of them are highly educated and also have a lot of experience.”

Kuhlman said Hickman is the chief of police in Glendive, Montana; Molczyk is a captain with the police department in Columbus, Nebraska; Millikan is a road patrol lieutenant with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Mayor Stan Wirth will appoint the next chief after a final round of interviews starting the week of April 11, Kuhlman said. That appointment will then go before the City Council for approval.

“The number one thing you’re looking for is someone who fits well in your community,” Lang said.

