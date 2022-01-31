 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Search warrant leads to drug arrest

Gage County authorities arrested a man accused of distributing methamphetamine out of a Beatrice hotel.

On Friday, Gage County Sheriff’s deputies with assistance from the Beatrice Police Department executed a search warrant at the Capri Inn hotel, room 220 in Beatrice.

A press release stated the search warrant was part of an investigation involving methamphetamine distribution. During a search of the room the suspect, 38-year-old Erin Livingston, was located and detained.

Deputies located approximately ½ gram of methamphetamine, three methamphetamine pipes, a small amount of marijuana, multiple marijuana pipes, and a prescription medication that did not belong to Livingston.

Livingston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug and maintaining a drug house.

