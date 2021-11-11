Search warrant leads to drug, weapons arrest

Authorities arrested a man on multiple drug and weapon violations after serving a search warrant in Beatrice.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Beatrice Police Department, executed a search warrant at 1122 Bell St. in Beatrice.

The warrant was to search for Jeremy Doss, who had an active felony arrest warrant from Lancaster County and to also look for illegal drugs and a firearm believed to be in his possession.

A press release stated that upon searching the residence, Doss was located in the living room and taken into custody. Doss had an eyeglass container with a glass pipe that contained suspected methamphetamine residue. Doss was also found to be in possession of a straight blade knife with a five-inch blade.

This knife was contained within a sheath on his belt. Doss is a convicted felon out of Kansas and cannot possess knives with a blade length of more than 3.5 inches.

A backpack was also located in a closet which contained items with his name and contained a silver pistol that was found to look like a real handgun, but was a CO2 powered pistol.

The backpack was also found to contain another knife with a four inch blade and a jar which contained a small amount of suspected marijuana. Doss was lodged in the Gage County Detention Center for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

Three other people at the residence were also cited for drug charges.

