Second Beatrice City Council member seeking mayor seat

Gary Barnard cast his name for the coming election’s mayoral race, the second sitting city council member to do so.

Barnard has served in county and city government, but he said his most valuable experiences come from his time working in the private sector.

“I’ve spent basically my entire working life in the private sector,” he said. “I think that’s important because when you work your entire life in the private sector, you have a different perspective. When county boards and city councils are trying to impose things on people, you have a different perspective with that private sector work.”

Barnard was born and raised in Beatrice. He graduated in 1970 and lived his entire life in the community except for his time on active duty in the Army National Guard.

His family had an oil business Barnard said they started from scratch. He started working at a gas station when he was 13.

In 1988, his father died, so Barnard and his brother took over and ran the business until they sold it in 1994. Barnard got into the commercial swine breeding business. He received his real-estate broker’s license in 1998 and worked in the field up until last year, when he retired.

Barnard said he wants to bring his experience and perspective to the Beatrice mayor seat. He said his work has made him especially aware of when government becomes burdensome.

“The way things are going, I know there are many people at least in community that are kind of tired of the government telling them what to do,” Barnard said. “And I can understand that.”

He said government regulation, when it’s necessary, should remain balanced across the board.

“When it comes to zoning regulations, ordinances, building permits and things like that, everybody needs to be treated equal and fair,” he said.

Barnard pointed to the current proposed city ordinance to regulate food trucks as an example of what might be too much government oversight. He said the city council works really well together, and he’s confident the body will come to the right decision on the food truck ordinance.

Barnard said Beatrice’s historic population stability is a good sign. It may mean people aren’t moving in, but it also means people aren’t moving out.

“To me, that is a success,” he said. “That shows signs of stability. Now we always need to aspire to do better and have nice things. But we do have nice things. Look at our library, water park, trails, you name it. We have a lot of amenities that many towns our size don’t have.”

He said he would look for ways to create long-term growth, though, by attempting to bring businesses and industries into the town.

“I would support any increase in the land area of the industrial park,” he said. “Having the availability now for anybody who would want to start up a new industry is important… It’s a long and arduous task to get an industry into a community, so I’d like to see that land area increased.”

Barnard said he’d also like to see the trail system in Beatrice completed. But above all, he said he wants Beatrice residents to feel listened to.

“Another thing that I think is important is that all people get to have a voice in what goes on in our government, city or otherwise,” he said. “And I can assure people, and I think that know me well know that everyone will have a voice… I’m a good listener.”

