Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Gage County
breaking

Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Gage County

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Gage County.

A press release from Public Health Solutions sent Friday afternoon said a patient in his 50s experienced mild symptoms and is currently self-isolating at home.

An investigation has begun to identify people who may have been in close contact with the individual so that further steps can be taken to prevent spread of the virus, according to a press release.

The announcement came one day after the first case was announced, an elderly woman who died of the coronavirus earlier this week. That patient was hospitalized and passed away on Tuesday.

PHS announced on Friday that the initial case was determined to be community spread. Community transmission is determined when a confirmed case of COVID-19 is identified but public health officials are unable to identify how or where the individual became infected.

PHS is working with state health officials on a Directed Health Measure for all five counties within the PHS district. This would include the counties of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, and Thayer. More information will be released when a directed health measure has been issued.

