Second Lincoln Street open house planned

The City of Beatrice will host a second public open house in May for the Lincoln Street Corridor Study project.

The open house is to share the improvement alternatives being considered along Lincoln Street, from Fifth to 22nd streets. These alternatives were developed based on the existing conditions review and traffic study conducted in March and April, as well as public comment received from the project’s March 2022 public meeting.

The open house will be held on Monday, May 9, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym of Lincoln Elementary School at 500 N. 18th St. Community members will have a chance to review meeting materials depicting improvement alternatives, talk with project team members, and provide input on potential future improvements. No formal presentations are planned. The public is encouraged to use the school’s north parking lot, off Lincoln Street, and enter the school through the east side of the building. Materials and an online comment form will also be added to the project website. Public comments will be collected through Friday, May 20.

The stretch of Lincoln Street is an arterial positioned in the heart of Beatrice. The street carries almost 5,000 vehicles per day near its intersection with Sixth Street and provides access to a mix of uses, including commercial, residential, churches, schools, and the Beatrice State Development Center.

The corridor is also an emergency snow route, provides heavy pedestrian circulation, and has a mix of key intersections.

In addition, the corridor has a mix of residential driveways, sidewalk and sidewalk ramp enhancement opportunities, and general parking and access considerations.

The improvement alternatives to be shared at the May 9 public meeting include intersection improvements at Sixth, 13th, and 19th streets, enhancements to pedestrian and bicycle mobility and safety, and various lane reconfigurations that aim to balance traffic flow, multi-modal safety, and on-street parking needs. Following the public meeting and public comment period, the project team will refine the alternatives and develop recommended improvements and a phased implementation plan for the City of Beatrice to consider. It is anticipated potential improvements could be constructed as soon as summer 2023.

