Second suspect arrested in Fairbury robbery

Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with an April robbery of McDonald's in Fairbury.

On June 9 an arrest warrant was issued for 42-year-old Michall A. Gillians of Lincoln for connection to the robbery that took place at McDonald’s in Fairbury on April 16. A press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stated the warrant came from hours of investigation into the incident with the cooperation of many witnesses and citizens of Fairbury.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the US Marshals Task Force in apprehending Gillians on June 21 in Lincoln. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he remains in custody.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on April 16, the Jefferson County 911 Center received a call from an employee at McDonald’s stating there was a robbery and a female employee was assaulted and needed medical attention. At the time of the call a Jefferson County Deputy was already near the area and observed two black males run south through the large parking lot near McDonald’s, head south across Highway 136 and then south on J Street.

The deputy started to follow them and saw headlights from a vehicle parked on the side of the street turn on. The deputy pulled in front of the vehicle in an attempt to stop them from leaving, but the vehicle jumped the curb and took off.

The deputy pursued the vehicle and it failed to stop and left Fairbury eastbound on Highway 136.

Other deputies who responded to the scene of the crime found a female employee of McDonald’s had been assaulted and she had serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. She was transported to the Jefferson County Hospital where she was treated.

Deputies pursued the vehicle eastbound on highway 136 to Beatrice, where speeds reached 125 mph. The press release stated the suspect drove in an extremely reckless manner and drove with the lights off at times during the pursuit.

With the assistance of the Beatrice Police Department, spike strips were deployed near Southeast Community College as the vehicle neared Beatrice.

One suspect fled on foot near the disabled vehicle. With the assistance of the Beatrice Police Department, Gage County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jefferson County Emergency Management Drone Team, a search was conducted.

A suspect, identified as 34-year-old Marzeanis M. Coleman, of Lincoln, was found and taken into custody in connection with the robbery after a 90 minute search.

During the investigation it was determined that two black males entered the back door of McDonald’s during closing while a cash drawer count was being conducted. During the robbery, a struggle between one of the suspects and the female employee occurred. The suspects fled McDonald’s after getting a small amount of cash.

There was also a pistol located in the vehicle that was later determined to be a stolen firearm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0