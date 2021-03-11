Security First Bank president recalls career in banking industry

Reflecting on her career, which has all been at the same building at 120 N. SIxth St., a lot changed in five decades. She went from working on a typewriter to a computer.

Filings in drawers went away, and documents are now scanned to keep digital records.

Interest rates have also changed a lot over the years.

“Five percent was the savings rate, now it’s .05%. Talk about a difference,” Vetrovsky said. “I also saw the times it went all the way up to 16% and now all the way back down. The interest rates have probably been the most challenging because a lot of your older clients were used to getting the higher rates and now they’re down.”

The loan process has also changed, and there are now more company farms than family farms in the area.

Online banking, and the scams that come with it, have been some of the biggest changes Vetrovsky has observed, but one thing has remained constant.