Security First Bank president recalls career in banking industry

Verdella Vetrovsky is preparing for retirement after 50 years in the banking business.
Vetrovsky began her role at Security First Bank, which was then known as First National Bank and Trust Co., in February 1971.
She began her role after working at John J. Pershing College, which closed early in 1971. In need of a job, Vetrovsky applied at her hometown Beatrice bank. What followed was a lengthy career in which she worked a myriad of roles.
“I started out in bookkeeping and back then we hand-filed all of the checks,” she recalled. “You had to check the signatures and you checked the dates. All those checks were posted through a posting machine and all the work was transported every night to Lincoln to a data processing center. That work would come back and we’d file the checks and send the checks out through the mail.
“We don’t look at signatures or dates anymore. Everything is imaged. Even in your statements, most of them get them online and see the images of checks. You don’t get the actual checks back.”
She later moved up to a loan clerk position and learned about the loan side of business, which she said was significantly different than it is today.
“Even back then for loans, things were so different,” she said. “The officers would have a pad in their desk drawer to pull out and fill it out. You didn’t have all this paperwork and all this scanning, although then we did file the paperwork and any supporting documentation.”
She enjoyed the work, but had an interest in doing secretary tasks. In 1980 an opportunity came to move into the executive secretary/trust secretary position.
“Back then, you had the basic products: checking, savings, safety deposit boxes, but that has changed over time,” she said. “You still have all those products, but now you have online banking, debit cards, just all kinds of services. The younger generation seldom goes to the bank. Things have changed a lot.”
Her next role was in trust services and posting, and in 1990 she moved to a cashier position where she handled much of the business at the bank.
Vetrovsky said it’s where she learned a lot about how the banking industry works.
She was named executive vice president in 2000, and eight years later the bank was purchased by Security First Bank. She was made the retail manager in 2014, and was named branch president in 2016.
Amd after 50 years in the industry, Vetrovsky announced she’s ready to call it quits.
“I am going to retire at the end of this year, but continue to work two days a week to help where I’m needed,” Vetrovsky said. “It’s time for me and my husband to do more traveling, to see our kids. I’ll turn 70 in July and I’ve been here 50 years, I think it’s time.”
Reflecting on her career, which has all been at the same building at 120 N. SIxth St., a lot changed in five decades. She went from working on a typewriter to a computer.
Filings in drawers went away, and documents are now scanned to keep digital records.
Interest rates have also changed a lot over the years.
“Five percent was the savings rate, now it’s .05%. Talk about a difference,” Vetrovsky said. “I also saw the times it went all the way up to 16% and now all the way back down. The interest rates have probably been the most challenging because a lot of your older clients were used to getting the higher rates and now they’re down.”
The loan process has also changed, and there are now more company farms than family farms in the area.
Online banking, and the scams that come with it, have been some of the biggest changes Vetrovsky has observed, but one thing has remained constant.
“I think the one thing that hasn’t changed in 50 years is my love for working with customers,” she said. “I love working with customers and making sure that we can provide them with the necessary services and products that they need. That’s the biggest thing that hasn’t changed. There’s lots of banks in town, and they have a choice where they want to go. It’s been fun. I’ve enjoyed it. There have certainly been some challenging times.”
Whether it’s for her successor or today’s youth, Vetrovsky offered the same advice for those hoping to have an impact.
“We were active in the community and have loved every minute of it,” she said. “That would be my challenge to the younger generation, to not only enjoy work but enjoy your community. Whatever you put into the community is what you’re going to get back out of it. I really think that and I know the kids in this world are so darn busy, but don’t forget to volunteer in your community. That’s pretty important.”