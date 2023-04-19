A semi hauling dirt overturned this week in Gage County.

Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday Gage County deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle, non-injury crash.

A press release from the department stated that Ryan Ratute, 23, from Papillion was driving a Western Star semi pulling a side-dump trailer full of dirt. Ratute was attempting to turn north onto Highway 112 from eastbound Hwy 8. As he made his turn the load shifted causing the trailer to roll onto its side along with the semi.

Highway 112 was shut down for several minutes during the investigation. Ratute did not report any injuries and was wearing his seatbelt.

Other agencies on scene were Nebraska State Patrol, Beatrice Fire and Rescue, Odell Fire Dept.