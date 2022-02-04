Sen. Deb Fischer visits Beatrice Food Pantry

United States Sen. Deb Fischer toured the Beatrice Community Food Pantry on Friday.

To start, Karen Mains explained some of the history of the food pantry in the St. John fellowship hall, one small staircase above the food pantry.

“This is an exciting year for us because it’s our 50th anniversary,” Mains, the Beatrice Community Food Pantry coordinator, said.

Mains said the pantry started back in 1972 and has been serving the people of Beatrice ever since. She said the pantry has seen an increase in use in the past couple months, something she attributed to waning COVID-19 benefits and waxing inflation.

“They aren’t getting all that stimulus anymore,” she said. “So now they’re all back, and we’re really really busy.”

Mains said it’s been a struggle to keep food on the shelves, but she said she’s thankful for the support she gets from the community and from her volunteers.

“There wouldn’t be a food pantry without the community,” she said.

Fischer spoke briefly to the group gathered in the fellowship hall. She thanked the volunteers for their work with the pantry.

“And when you mentioned the older people you’re able to help, the veterans you’re able to help, who are on a fixed income, they are affected by that inflation,” Fischer said. “As are folks that even have jobs now. Wages have gone up. I think 4.5% but inflation is over 7%. So the need is still out there. The need is growing for people. And I just want to thank all of you for what you have done and what you continue to do to serve your community.”

Terry Doyle, the vice president of the board that oversees the food pantry, talked about the future of the pantry. He said the board is looking for other buildings that could house the pantry.

Ideally, he said the pantry could all be on the first floor of a facility, allowing for easier access. He said he appreciates the pantry’s St. John home, but they're looking at the possibility of a change.

“We have no announcements on that,” Doyle said. “We’re looking at buildings and we’re talking to people.”

Fischer ended her time at the pantry with a tour of the facility, which functions as a kind of pre-order grocery store for those who use it. At the end of the tour, Fischer said she was impressed by the scale and dedication of the pantry and its volunteer force.

“This work has always been important, but it’s been highlighted more, just because of the increase in numbers,” she said. “But it also highlights, I believe, who we are as Nebraskans. You know, look around. These people volunteer. They’re doing it out of the goodness of their hearts.”

