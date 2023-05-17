Graduating seniors from Beatrice High School and their families attended the Baccalaureate Service at the Hevelone Center on Wednesday evening.

The service is sponsored by the Beatrice Ministerial Association with several area pastors participating in the program.

Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista welcomed the graduates and prayed several times throughout the service, as well as First Mennonite Church Pastor Josh Janzen.

A student choir made up of seniors sang “Khumbaya” early in the service and led “Go My Children With My Blessing” just prior to the benediction.

Summit Street Church Pastor Tim Amor served as the guest speaker focusing on 1 Timothy 4:12 and Micah 6:8.

Amor told students pieces of his story and how he came from Canada to Beatrice to serve as the pastor.

“We are not defined by our starting point,” he said. “As you graduate you get to step out into the great unknown, there are so many potential opportunities.

Amor used the Bible story of Jesus walking on water to illustrate his points.

“The trouble for us is we are going to experience stormy waters,” he said. “By the time you are graduating you have already experienced stormy waters. Sometimes we feel like we’re stuck or sinking.”

“You are graduating and you have a community that love you. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Don’t be afraid to step outside of the boat.”

He told the students that they are being sent off on a mission and Jesus believes in each of them to do the impossible.

Holy Cross Lutheran Church Pastor Kathee Forrest gave the benediction at the end of the service.

“Life-long learning is a real thing,” she said. “It’s never too late to do what God has called you to do. Use your gifts.”