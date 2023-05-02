Delores Marmon was recognized during the Beatrice Sertoma Club's 59th Annual Service to Mankind Banquet Saturday evening at Valentino’s.

The award is the highest honor given to a volunteer who is not a member of the Sertoma Club.

Marmon said she had no idea that she was being awarded the Service to Mankind Award.

“I was so surprised,” she said.

Club President Deb Drewel said there are three characteristics that come to mind.

“When I think of Delores, I think of leadership, involvement and commitment,” she said. “She gives of herself almost every day of the year at the Beatrice Senior Center.”

Marmon volunteers Monday through Friday at the coffee table and checks in on those who haven’t been there in a while. She calls Bingo every Thursday afternoon at the center and has helped serve and clean up after JAM Sessions held on the first & third Thursday of the month, as well as the evening meals served monthly April through October.

Marmon has served on the Board of Directors of the Senior Center for three years from 2019-2021. Following her term on the board, she stayed on in a liaison capacity for the 2021-2022 term due to five new members coming on board with no working knowledge of the Senior Center.

Drewel said Marmon helped the Board settle a dispute of $18,000 by working with the IRS to get them to forgive this debt.

Marmon recruits volunteers for various events at the Center, most recently for the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Center, which had previously been postponed due to Covid. She coordinates volunteers to decorate the Center for the various holidays throughout the year.

During the tax season Marmon volunteers at the Beatrice Public Library helping people with their taxes. This program, sponsored by AARP, has been ongoing for over 50 years.

Drewel said this award should be a shared with Marmon’s husband, Stephen.

“He also gives of his time and talents at the Senior Center,” she said. “Stephen makes coffee, makes repairs when asked to do so, and never refuses anyone who asks for his help.”

The pair will celebrate their 50th anniversary on May 19.

They have two adult daughters who are married and have four grandchildren.

Delores graduated from Norris High School in 1972. She worked part-time at a few jobs and raised her children while taking college classes when she could.

The couple went on to start their own part-time business.

“Stephen took on electrical jobs after working a full day at Beatrice State Developmental Center,” Drewel said. “He would work long days and weekends while Delores took care of the books. In their spare time they built their forever home on an acre of land south of Beatrice with help from friends and family.”

Marmon reached her goal of a college degree in 1990 with a Business Management and Accounting Degree from Peru State College. After completing her education she worked at BSDC until she retired.

The Beatrice Sertoma Club has been in existence since 1957. In the 58 years prior to this banquet, 60 men and women along with two organizations have been recognized for their Service to Mankind.