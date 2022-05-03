Sertoma Club presents Service to Mankind Award

A group of Beatrice Sertoma members and past recipients of the club’s Service to Mankind Award gathered Saturday evening at Valentino’s for the 58th Annual Banquet, where Karen Mains received the 2021-2022 Service to Mankind award.

“As Sertomans, we care about the community in which we live," said Deb Drewel, President of the Beatrice Sertoma. "We participate in community service activities because we want to improve the lives of our community and world around us.

“Karen Mains has possessed a strong work ethic throughout her life. She has a dedication to doing things, anything to the very best of her ability."



Mains has served the Community Food Pantry for approximately 15 years and has been the Food Coordinator since May 2012. She works closely with the Lincoln Food Bank and the USDA to keep the pantry in compliance.

Mains often opens up the pantry for food deliveries on her days off. Volunteers report that Karen has often delivered bags to community members that she has heard were struggling.

Family members report that grandchildren know that if they are visiting on “truck day” they are often volunteered to help out.

“This is such a shock," Mains said. "Thank you so much. I really appreciate this."

Mains has worked several jobs, including at Daubendeiks Appliance for nearly 20 years.

She has a passion for the Garden Club and was involved in projects that have beautified Beatrice such as the Bandstand on Court Street.

Mains began organizing the Singles Dances in the 1980s and continues to do so every month. She is a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beatrice and has held many different church offices over the years.

“At an age when most people, men and women alike, are looking to slow down, Karen continues to look for ways to serve," Drewel said. "By looking at how much of herself she has put into her various services over the years, it’s obvious that she is driven to help others and to help this community in any way that she can. She truly epitomizes the phrase “service to mankind."

Family members attended the banquet, entering after Mains was named as the award recipient.

John and Kay Miller provide vocal and piano entertainment for the evening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0