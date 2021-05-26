Sertoma Splash Pad opens for the season

The warm, sunny weather on Wednesday was the opportune time for the City of Beatrice to open the Sertoma Splash Pad at Sertoma Astro Park for the summer season.

Members of the Beatrice Sertoma Club arrived to the park, located at 19th and Hoyt streets, to have a grand opening for the splash pad and see the community using the structure that the club fundraised for.

Sertoma Sergeant-at-Arms Phil Knowles said the project was first started by the city’s Public Properties Director, Mark Pethoud, and then Knowles and fellow Sertoma member Allen Grell helped co-sponsor the project.

“We had a GoFundMe page, and almost all of the banks donated money to the project, and a lot of Sertomans worked on it…It’s been fun, and we do have more plans for this park,” Knowles said. “We hope to get a playground in here, and if I understand it right, it might be one of the biggest playgrounds in Beatrice. They might take out some of the little playgrounds in here and put a big one in, and we hope it happens. We’re very proud of Astro Park.”