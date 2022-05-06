Several Gage County elections on Tuesday ballot

Nebraskans will cast their ballots for primary candidates on Tuesday, May 10.

In Beatrice, voters will face a decision on the LB840 ballot proposal, which authorizes cities to collect money and put it toward economic development. Voters and the City Council have approved the plan, which gets its funding through Electric Department revenue and not through a sales or property tax, every ten years since 1992.

The ballot proposal will adjust the annual input for economic development from $250,000 to $300,000. The Council will then assess if the program needs more money in five years.

Beatrice voters also must decide on who will advance to the November election for the packed Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education Race. The race features 11 candidates, including the three incumbents Doris Martin, Eric Trusty and Erin Chadwick and eight non-incumbents, including Sabrina Glynn, Joseph Brewer, Roger Aden, Charles Riedesel, Brandon Vetrovsky, Crystal Anderson, Matt Anderson and Nelson Dungan. Eight will advance to the November Election.

Ward 3 of the Beatrice City Council is on the spring ballot, with three candidates running. Voters in Ward 3 must decide which two of the three—between Caleb Sabatka, Paul Fanning and incumbent and Council president Mike McLain—will advance to the November election.

Beatrice’s mayoral race can only have two candidates in the November election. Four non-incumbents are seeking the position left open by two-term Mayor Stan Wirth: City Councilmen Bob Morgan and Gary Barnard, Jake Speakman and Ashley Mason.

Only one seat will be featured on the May ballot for the Gage County Board of Supervisors. District 7 incumbent Terry Jurgens and Randy Frerking are both seeking the seat. Both candidates are Republicans and there was no Democrat challenger, so the race will be decided in the spring primary election.

Voters in Beatrice wards should report to the following polling locations to cast their ballots:

Ward 1- YMCA at 1801 Scott Street.

Ward 2- Christ Community Church at 2727 Lincoln Street.

Ward 3- Beatrice Public Library at 100 N 16th Street.

Ward 4- Christ Community Church at 2727 Lincoln Street.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

