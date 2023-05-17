Chief of Beatrice Police Department John Hickman recognized several officers and dispatchers during the city council meeting on Monday evening.

Hickman said he wished he could recognize everyone in the department.

“These are a few that really excelled and were recognized by their own peers,” he said.

Officer Timothy Price was selected by his peers to be Officer of the Year for 2022.

“Officer Price handled far more calls than anyone else in the department last year,” he said. “His supervisor recommended him.”

Fred Naumann was recognized as Communications Officer of the Year. He was instrumental in the Southeast Communications Center successfully gaining the State of Nebraska accreditation. This is the first center in the state to receive the accreditation.

“He received high praise for his work there,” he said. “He also spent countless hours training staff last year.”

Communications Officer Aaron Benson was off-duty and shopping at Mead Lumber on February 22, 2023. Another customer collapsed and was unresponsive. He had received prior training in his role and stepped up and administered CPR until Sergeant Wes Henning arrived and the Beatrice Fire and Rescue arrived.

“His actions ultimately saved the life of the individual,” he said. “We recognize Aaron Benson for the Meritorious Service Award.”

Sergeant Wes Henning was also recognized for the same event.

Officer Natasha Nesbitt received the Community Service Award.

“She has spent countless hours over the last several years assisting with Beatrice Special Olympics,” he said. “She coordinates the Beatrice Police Departments participation in the Torch Run, basketball tournament and other events. She does a fantastic job.”

Captain Dan Moss, Sergeant Ethan Jordan, Sergeant Zachary Smith, Officer Timothy Price, Officer Shane Maloley, Officer Zac Lauenstein, Officer Ben Morrissey, Communications Officer Melissa Walton, Communications Officer Aaron Benson were all recognized for their roles in an incident occurring on March 5, 2023 in Hoyle’s RV Park.

“Everyone’s effort reflected well upon themselves and the City of Beatrice.”

Tracy Baehr was also recognized by the Crete Police Department in her work in helping to manage their computer systems and programs.

Hickman thanked everyone for their work.