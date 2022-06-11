Severe weather hits Gage County

Severe weather struck Gage County Saturday afternoon, leaving significant damage behind.

The National Weather Service urged residents in Gage County and elsewhere in Southeast Nebraska to take cover shortly after 5 p.m. as threats of a tornado, hail and heavy rain entered the area late Saturday afternoon.

At 5:25 p.m., law enforcement confirmed a tornado was located near Wymore — 12 miles southeast of Beatrice — moving southeast at 20 mph.

The weather service issued a tornado warning for northwestern Gage County, including Beatrice, and parts of Lancaster, Saline and Jefferson counties.

A separate tornado warning in Gage County included Wymore, Blue Springs and Barneston, the weather service said on Twitter.

Softball-sized hail caused widespread damage through Beatrice, damaging vehicles, breaking windshields and causing extensive damage to a number of homes.

The storm moved quickly, causing those in attendance at the Big Blue Water Park in Beatrice to seek shelter inside the building and many cars traveling along Highway 77 throughout Beatrice to pull off the road and seek shelter from the hail.

Storm damage left parts of Wymore, Beatrice, Diller and other communities without electricity for varying amounts of time. Around 7:30 p.m. power was restored to most of Beatrice.

By 9 p.m. Norris Public Power had restored service to Diller. A transmission line feeding substations in Southern Gage County was damaged but expected to be operational around the same time, thereby restoring power to parts of southern Gage County.

Residents in Wymore, where the storm damage was extensive, were expected to wait longer for electricity. Around 9 p.m. the City of Wymore Facebook page posted that "due to extensive damage and downed lines, we are having to call out of town storm crews to help get us back up and running."

The post said power outages were expected to last until Sunday or possibly longer as crews worked on restoring power lines and cleaning storm debris.

The weather service also warned of severe thunderstorms in the Omaha metro area, north of Omaha in Washington County and west of the city near Gretna. A funnel cloud was reported 3 miles southwest of Papillion at 6 p.m. and winds gusted up to 61 mph.

A tornado watch remains in effect for Southeast Nebraska, until 10 p.m. Saturday, the Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency said.

"Any storms that develop will likely turn severe very quickly," the agency said on Twitter. "Make sure you have a plan in place when severe weather strikes."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0