Sewing for Babies group donates time for area youth

An area organization of sewers volunteers time to make wraps and other items for area children.

Sewing for Babies is a non-profit, all volunteer organization that has combined the love for babies with the love of sewing, knitting, and crocheting to provide warm bedding and clothing for babies in families with a need.

There are work groups that meet in Omaha, Lincoln, and Beatrice.

Jeanie Sanchez started the organization in 1998. She had worked in the hospital as a nurse and saw the need.

Odetta Lintz currently serves as the coordinator of the Beatrice group. She said she began as a volunteer after years of working with children as a music teacher and sewing gifts.

“It’s very hard to find someone to coordinate all of this and to find the sewers, too,” said Lintz. “We are all older women in our 70’s and older. There are 12- 14 volunteers that come one of the two Monday’s a month that the group meets. We just work as we can and some continue to work at home.”

Karen Wiebe had been an OB Nurse at the Beatrice Community Hospital and had read about Sewing for Babies in the paper. She said she became more involved as a volunteer after she retired.

Most of the items are given to Blue Valley Community Action, which serves families in southeast Nebraska counties. Some of the clothing and blankets have gone to the Willow Pregnancy Resource Center. Some of the items have gone to the fire departments, law enforcement, foster parents and funeral homes.

Quilts are also given to the Linus Organization in Lincoln.

“We know that the items received are appreciated by the families,” said Lintz. “One of my favorite notes we received read: ‘I’d like to thank you for the beautiful home sewn outfit. Our daughter, Ruby, suffers from a rare genetic liver disease so it’s hard for me to purchase new clothes for her when I’m not sure she’ll be around to wear them. The usually enjoyable task of purchasing baby clothes can be an emotional ordeal for my husband and me. Thank you for providing her with something lovely and special. We didn’t have to think about if she would live to outgrow it. You made it easy for us and it was beautiful.’”

Some of the clothes and blankets are requested of funeral homes.

“We designed an angel pocket for babies who are stillborn,” Wiebe said. “It’s made of satin so it’s nonabrasive to the thin skin of the baby. We also give them memory envelopes so they can keep the sonogram or piece of hair that will help with making that time a beautiful memory for the parents.”

The annual budget for the group is approximately $16,000. The combined efforts of the volunteers log an average over 9,000 hours per year and make over 3,000 sleepers, blankets, diaper bags, towels and other items.

The group takes donations of fabric, yarn, batting for the quilts, snaps and other needed items. Monetary donations are also accepted and the group does fundraising, as needed. It was a Big Give Gage agency in September. Volunteers can also collect Best Choice labels that are redeemed for cash.

“Everything we are gifted serves a purpose. Some of the material that can’t be used for the baby projects is used for quilts and given to World Relief,” said Wiebe.

The Villa at Flowing Springs provides space for the group to meet the first and second Mondays of the month. The space allows them to leave the sewing machines set up and storage of the projects rent free.

“We are always looking for volunteers and right now we need someone to put snaps on the sleepers,” said Lintz. “We have the machine, but it requires some finesse to do that.”

For more information or to volunteer contact Lintz at 402-228-4383.

