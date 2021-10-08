Sex offender gets jail sentence for registration violation

A defendant was sentenced to one year in Gage County jail this week for failing to meet registration requirements as a sex offender.

Isaac W. Anderson, 45, was arrested by Gage County deputies on a warrant in March and was sentenced Thursday in Gage County District Court on the single charge, a class 3A felony. He will spend nine months on post release supervision upon his release.

Anderson is required to register as a sex offender for a 1992 conviction out of McDonald County, Mo. for sexual assault of a 14 year old girl.

In February police conducted a compliance check of Anderson’s registered address, which was at the Travelers Lodge in Beatrice. Employees told deputies Anderson was not registered at the motel.

Deputies found the registered room at the motel to be unoccupied, and were informed Anderson was associated with a woman who had rented a room at the motel on multiple occasions.

Authorities also checked a prior address Anderson was registered at and were told he moved out of the residence around one month earlier.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0