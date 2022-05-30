Sharing history with music

Saturday’s warm summer breeze carried the high-pitched twang of fiddle music even to the parking lot of the Homestead National Historical Park’s Education Center.

Tucked in a shaded cauldron of trees on a stage behind the Education Center, the Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival brought more than a dozen competitors to Homestead Park.

Attendees lounged in lawn chairs and atop picnic blankets, watching contestants compete in three divisions: the junior division for those who had played fiddle for less than five years, the senior division for those who had played fiddle for more than five years and the legends division composed of those who’ve won the senior division in past years.

“We’ve been doing this for 25 years now,” said Amy Genke, Homestead Program Manager for interpretation and resources. “…When we think about music, today it’s very easy to be entertained by televisions or our phones… but for early homesteaders, music was a really great way for people to relax and connect with one another. We can all relate to the importance of music in our lives, and this event is just a great way to show that.”

Amber Kirkendall, Homestead ranger and volunteer coordinator, said fiddle music became a kind of melting pot on the plains, musically merging cultures and histories with four strings.

“The homesteads were very spread out,” Kirkendall said. “I think as we have experienced this pandemic time, although it looks different, we can understand that sense of isolation… Music brought people together then as it does now… Musical events like this really bring home the legacies of homesteading.”

A junior division competitor and Louisville resident Kirk Kubik took the stage, wearing dark blue jeans and a button-up shirt, and introduced himself. He performed three songs—a hoedown, a waltz and one of his choosing—like the other competitors.

But for Kubik, the history of fiddle music is personal. Every time he slides his bow across the strings, he’s furthering a family tradition.

“I found out I had a great grandfather who played the fiddle and did it pretty much professionally in the 1910s and 20s,” he said. “And then my mother’s father loved it and played. So my mother passed away six years ago, and I eventually started to try to pick it up in her honor.”

Kubik has been playing for four years and said he was nervous to perform. But each time he plays, he said he learns something new.

Prior to the noon competition, there was a fiddle workshop at the park.

Genke said prize money comes from the help of The Coffin Family Foundation, the Friends of the Homestead organization and Nebraska Humanities.

