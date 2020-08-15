Sharon Karas recognized for years of volunteering at Beatrice Public Library

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For more than 15 years, Beatrice Public Library has had one volunteer behind the scenes making sure book sales run smoothly, sitting in on different art displays and regularly attending different library events.

On Wednesday which was also the library’s 29th anniversary at its current North 16th Street location, Sharon Karas was named the 2020 Friend Indeed award recipient.

Library Director Laureen Riedesel said the award is typically given after someone has finished volunteering, but that Karas has the most years of service the library has ever had, with no indication of stopping anytime soon.

“I’m not going to wait around until she leaves,” Riedesel said. “I’ll be gone by that time. And what if she does 20 years, 25 or some other thing, will anybody even remember that she never received this award?”

Karas said she’s been reading for as long as she can remember, and that she decided to volunteer at the library when she moved to Beatrice to learn more about the community. She also got her children involved by doing the summer and monthly reading programs.