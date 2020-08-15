Sharon Karas recognized for years of volunteering at Beatrice Public Library

For more than 15 years, Beatrice Public Library has had one volunteer behind the scenes making sure book sales run smoothly, sitting in on different art displays and regularly attending different library events.
On Wednesday which was also the library’s 29th anniversary at its current North 16th Street location, Sharon Karas was named the 2020 Friend Indeed award recipient.
Library Director Laureen Riedesel said the award is typically given after someone has finished volunteering, but that Karas has the most years of service the library has ever had, with no indication of stopping anytime soon.
“I’m not going to wait around until she leaves,” Riedesel said. “I’ll be gone by that time. And what if she does 20 years, 25 or some other thing, will anybody even remember that she never received this award?”
Karas said she’s been reading for as long as she can remember, and that she decided to volunteer at the library when she moved to Beatrice to learn more about the community. She also got her children involved by doing the summer and monthly reading programs.
“I still like to keep involved, even though my kids are older now and out of the house,” Karas said. “I’ve got two grandkids here in town, so now I’ve sort of been trying to get them involved. If I can help out, take them to the children’s stuff here.”
The majority of Karas’ volunteering, and also her favorite event, has been the library’s book sales. She coordinates the volunteers’ schedules and how many are needed based on the size of the sale, and also does some book shopping herself.
Riedesel said Karas’ expertise was particularly helpful this year, as well. Since Karas works at Beatrice Community Hospital, Riedesel said she was able to provide insight on how to make the latest book sale safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Karas said she thinks it’s important for people to volunteer at the library, even if it’s only once a year.
“I think the more involved you are, the more you appreciate what there is,” Karas said. “You get to know the back side of the story as well as the front, and you get to see how much time it takes to really have good programs and activities for the rest of the community.”
Karas said people can volunteer by asking about it at the library’s front desk.
The social distancing book sale will continue through Sunday, August 16 during regular library hours. Children’s books and paperbacks will be located in the Sargent Conference Room, and all other sale items will be in the Price Meeting Room. Mask use is encouraged.
Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. More information can be found by calling the library at 402-223-3584, or online at www.beatrice.ne.gov/library.
