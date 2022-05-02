Sheepgate holds annual Evening of Impact

A large group of supporters weathered the storms to attend Sheepgate’s annual Evening of Impact on Friday at Christ Community Church in Beatrice.

Sheepgate, a division of Adult and Teen Challenge of the Midlands, is a Women’s Recovery Program west of Beatrice.

“The name of the program changed recently changed,” explained Curtis Barnes, Executive Director of the Beatrice program. “We felt we could make a stronger connection to our Christ-centered roots with a fresh name and brand identity.”

The name was inspired by the intertwining stories of the historical ‘healing’ waters at our Colfax, Iowa facility and the healing waters located near the Sheep Gate mentioned in John 5:2. The Sheep Gate is the location where Jesus miraculously healed a paralyzed man at the Pool of Bethesda.

Lt. Governor Mike Foley attended the Evening of Impact and spoke on behalf of the recovery center.

“I remember very well being at the grand opening of this ministry five years ago. I remember being so impressed with the passion of those involved,” said Foley. “Willa Cather once said “Where there is great love, there are always miracles. The Beatrice Women’s Center generates miracles in the lives of so many."

A video of three women who had graduated from the center played for the audience. The women talked about their definition of freedom before they entered the recovery program and their current perspective on freedom.

Bailey Beauchamp said before coming to Beatrice she thought freedom meant not being accountable to anyone and not having consequences.

“My idea of freedom cost me everything in my addiction, but my key to success was in submission to God,” said Beauchamp.

Other graduates or current students of the Sheepgate Recovery Program offered their stories and how they found freedom from their addictions to alcohol and illegal drugs.

“When I hear these stories, I ask myself how can this change happen in these beautiful people’s lives? It is something that no human being can explain. It is a spiritual mystery,” said Teressa Barnes, Executive Director of the Beatrice Sheepgate program. “My goal tonight was to paint a picture of three things. First I wanted you to see how often we think freedom is something that it is not. Second I wanted to give you a little window of the price our students pay for freedom and finally, how that freedom affects not just our students and their families, but also our community."

Barnes shared examples of women who have completed the program and continue to live, work and contribute to the community.

“Freedom is not the absence of something. It is the presence of someone. We can only find freedom in Jesus,” said Barnes.

The fundraising event is held annually in Beatrice for the Women’s Recovery Program. More information on Sheepgate can be found at mysheepgate.org .

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0