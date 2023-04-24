Sheepgate of Beatrice held its annual fundraising event on Friday evening.

Formerly known as Adult and Teen Challenge, the women’s treatment facility has been in the community for six years.

Established in 1958, the faith-based organization has been in Nebraska with women and men’s facilities throughout the state for over 40 years. During the 63 years of existence Adult and Teen Challenge currently has approximately 200 centers nationally and around 1,000 internationally.

Each of the facilities is individually funded and supported by the local community.

Co-directors Curtis and Teressa Barnes each spoke at the event.

Curtis said the Beatrice Women’s Center with a year-long program has a success rate of over 70%.

“This means they are healthy citizens living in the community,” he said.

Curtis said he had been a drug addict until he completed the Adult and Teen Challenge Men’s program.

“Now I’m living free and restored," he said.

Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly spoke to the audience on Friday evening.

Born and raised in Lexington, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Nebraska in 1978 and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska, College of Law in 1981. Lieutenant Governor Kelly served as a criminal prosecutor in the Lancaster County Attorney's Office from 1981 to 1985. After time in a private law firm in Colorado, he returned to his career as a prosecutor with the Lancaster County Attorney's Office in 1990 and was subsequently elected County Attorney in 2010 and again in 2014.

Kelly said this type of event blends everything he’s done in his career.

“As a prosecutor I’ve seen a lot of terrible crimes over 30 years,” he said. “I’ve also seen some terrible things that go on in the lives of the people that I’ve prosecuted. People don’t just show up in front of prosecutors for no reason at all. There are usually addictions, abuse and those human things that make it difficult to keep a straight path.”

He went on to talk about local, statewide and national initiatives with specialized courts like drug court and mental health courts.

“We were able to come together as teams of professionals in the courts to talk about how we could make sure this person does recidivate or become involved in criminal justice again, but also how to return them to their families as the person they could be.”

Barnes said every year there has been a theme for the fundraising event.

“We prayerfully consider our theme every year,” he said. “This year multiply is the focus.”

Barnes talked about multiplication with seeds, friendships and examples from the Bible.

Current participants and recent graduates shared pieces of the personal story and how addictions had caused pain in their lives and with their families.

Co-director Teressa Barnes said everything in the evening was intentionally done with the multiply theme.

“The testimonies were done to multiply faith,” she said. “Sometimes we look at one life change and don’t look at the entire picture of what on life change can make for generations. Multiplication is a process and it takes time.”

Teressa continued with examples of Krakatoa and treatment of addictions.

Papers, seed packets and centerpieces were used also used in the multiplication theme.

The average cost of a student in the program is $1,800 per month, however participants are not asked to pay for the costs of treatment.

“We don’t turn anyone away because of lack of ability to pay.”