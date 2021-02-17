Sheldon touring exhibit features Beatrice artist

Beatrice Public Library director Joanne Neemann said it’s nice to have a local artist be included in this statewide tour.

“This is my favorite art subject,” Neemann said. “I just think that you get more of a feeling. Whether it’s a good feeling or a bad feeling, whether you think its art or not, it makes you think. It’s not telling you anything outright, but yet it is, and you kind of have to look at it and feel what the artist wanted to say…I’m happy to do this because it brings museum-type art to us, so that we don’t have to go to Lincoln or we don’t have to go to Omaha. We have it right here.”

The exhibit is open during regular library hours, Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Monday, March 1. The exhibit will then go to Cornerstone Bank in York from March 3-29.

The library’s next exhibit in the Vette Cultural Arts Center will further highlight local artists, as instructors from the Beatrice campus Southeast Community College display various kinds of artwork starting Saturday, April 10.