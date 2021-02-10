Sheriff back on the job after COVID-19 battle

After more than two months battling COVID-19, Gage County’s sheriff is back on the job.
Millard “Gus” Gustafson returned to work last week after testing positive for COVID-19 in early November.
“I’m lucky you’re talking to me,” he said. “They said it will take up to a year for the long haulers to get their strength back to where it’s supposed to be at. I’ve kind of monitored myself and what I’m doing so I don’t put people in harm’s way. So far it’s been pretty good.
“Even though I’m done with it, it takes a while to build strength back up from all that time being inactive.”
Gustafson, 65, described his condition as being completely “zapped out” and was largely confined to a bed while taking oxygen treatments during his recovery.
Gustafson was in Deadwood, S.D. when he felt ill and went to a rapid testing station. He received results that he was positive for COVID-19 in around two hours and went home the next day, on Nov. 6.
He quarantined at Southeast Community College in Beatrice where rooms were set aside for sick students and first responders. He said the isolation was one of the most challenging parts of having the virus.
He left on Nov. 13, the same day his wife would later call an ambulance to take him to the hospital due to his weakened condition.
“The one thing that I know of, The isolation was the thing that really got to me,” he said. “It’s a mental drain on you. I was quarantining at the college for a week, then at hospital and there was no interaction at all. The mental side of it for me was probably just as bad as the constant coughing and being tired.”
Gustafson was cleared to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and has received his first of two doses. He acknowledges that opinions on masks and vaccines vary widely, but added he’s working to keep everyone who works at and visits the sheriff’s office safe and healthy, starting with a mask requirement.
“It certainly helped the cause,” he said. “We don’t allow people in the lobby right away. If someone leaves an office we sanitize to protect the staff. I was the worst case of everybody… but everybody is different. If one or two people are out it affects our operations. We constantly promote it in our office and get on people when we see them without a mask on.”