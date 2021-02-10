Sheriff back on the job after COVID-19 battle

After more than two months battling COVID-19, Gage County’s sheriff is back on the job.

Millard “Gus” Gustafson returned to work last week after testing positive for COVID-19 in early November.

“I’m lucky you’re talking to me,” he said. “They said it will take up to a year for the long haulers to get their strength back to where it’s supposed to be at. I’ve kind of monitored myself and what I’m doing so I don’t put people in harm’s way. So far it’s been pretty good.

“Even though I’m done with it, it takes a while to build strength back up from all that time being inactive.”

Gustafson, 65, described his condition as being completely “zapped out” and was largely confined to a bed while taking oxygen treatments during his recovery.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gustafson was in Deadwood, S.D. when he felt ill and went to a rapid testing station. He received results that he was positive for COVID-19 in around two hours and went home the next day, on Nov. 6.

He quarantined at Southeast Community College in Beatrice where rooms were set aside for sick students and first responders. He said the isolation was one of the most challenging parts of having the virus.