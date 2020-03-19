Sheriff's Office closes to public, adds online visitations

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is joining the growing list of area organizations closing their doors to the public.

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Beatrice or in the Gage County area at this time, the sheriff’s office will be locking its doors to walk-in traffic this week.

“We are still available and ready to assist residents as necessary,” Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said in a press release. “We are just asking that instead of walking into our office that the public call in at 402-223-5221 or contact us through our website at www.gagecountysheriff.us.”

If someone has business that requires a personal visit, they will be able to use the intercom and camera located on the west side of the main door at the sheriff’s office, according to Gustafson.

Staff will make a determination to either allow the person to enter the office lobby area or wait outside for further assistance.

Gustafson said they are asking anyone who is feeling sick or who has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 not to come to the department.