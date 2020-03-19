Sheriff's Office closes to public, adds online visitations

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is joining the growing list of area organizations closing their doors to the public.
While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Beatrice or in the Gage County area at this time, the sheriff’s office will be locking its doors to walk-in traffic this week.
“We are still available and ready to assist residents as necessary,” Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said in a press release. “We are just asking that instead of walking into our office that the public call in at 402-223-5221 or contact us through our website at www.gagecountysheriff.us.”
If someone has business that requires a personal visit, they will be able to use the intercom and camera located on the west side of the main door at the sheriff’s office, according to Gustafson.
Staff will make a determination to either allow the person to enter the office lobby area or wait outside for further assistance.
Gustafson said they are asking anyone who is feeling sick or who has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 not to come to the department.
“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during this evolving situation,” Gustafson said. “The Gage County Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor staff and inmates for any warning signs of COVID-19 while continuing to conduct business protecting and serving the citizens of Gage County.”
The department is also implementing remote inmate visitation to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.
“Safety is our number one concern,” Gustafson said. “A remote visitation option will lessen the number of visitors coming into the detention center and lessen the risk of exposing staff and inmates to the virus.”
Anyone wishing to visit an inmate can go to www.Encartele.net and click on the “Friends and Family Portal” which is located at the upper right hand corner of the screen. Here it will guide the visitor through the process for a video phone call. There is a per-minute charge when using the portal services.
“The remote visitation is face-to-face just as it would be at the detention center,” Gustafson said. “It’s just that now you will do it from home or elsewhere.”
Visitors at the detention center will no longer be allowed, he said.
A pre-booking coronavirus screening for incoming inmates is also in place. Gustafson said that if the screening indicates a person may be infected with the virus they will be taken to a medical facility for further evaluation before being housed in the detention center.
The Gage County Sheriff’s Office has also suspended its vehicle title inspection service as of Thursday.