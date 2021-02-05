Sheriff’s office recognized for supporting military members

When military members are called to serve, their co-workers at home often have to carry the weight of being without workers during deployments.
In the case of the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Correction Center, where roughly one-third of workers have been or are in the military, the level of support for service men and women hasn’t gone unnoticed.
On Friday, the Nebraska Committee for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) presented an "Above and Beyond Award" to the Gage County Sheriff's Office for its support of the military reserve and National Guard. Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson and several members of the Gage County Sheriff's Office accepted the award from the ESGR.
Gustafson was awarded a "Patriot Award" from the Nebraska ESGR last year for his personal support, while the presentation Friday recognized the entire department.
“I received the Patriot Award last year as an administrator, now we’re doing it for the office as a whole because when they’re gone and deployed, everybody else fills in for them,” he said. “It really is a team effort and that’s what it’s all about. It’s just a nice way to recognize the people that help out because it’s a full circle, team effort.”
Tim Hanson, Ombudsman with the ESGR, said the organization was proud to recognize the sheriff’s office for the level of support shown on a regular basis for military members.
“This is a Department of Defense Organization and their goal is to make sure that everybody is in compliance and understands the law on employment and reemployment,” he explained. “Because the sheriff has never complained, never been in violation and always been in support of reserve members, and still has people in active service, the ESGR wanted to recognize that’s a good step because veterans come out, they want jobs, and in my opinion as a veteran, an organization gets somebody that’s disciplined, has experience, is going to follow orders and commands.
“If someone were to go on their two week deployment or get called up for however long, these guys have to fill in those shifts. So this is an award for the entire sheriff’s office for stepping up and taking care of business so those other members can go off and do their military obligations.”
The sheriff’s office supports that mission, from hiring veterans and members of the Reserve and National Guard, to working and adjusting schedules as necessary so those members can fulfill their military obligations.