Sheriff’s office recognized for supporting military members

When military members are called to serve, their co-workers at home often have to carry the weight of being without workers during deployments.

In the case of the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Correction Center, where roughly one-third of workers have been or are in the military, the level of support for service men and women hasn’t gone unnoticed.

On Friday, the Nebraska Committee for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) presented an "Above and Beyond Award" to the Gage County Sheriff's Office for its support of the military reserve and National Guard. Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson and several members of the Gage County Sheriff's Office accepted the award from the ESGR.

Gustafson was awarded a "Patriot Award" from the Nebraska ESGR last year for his personal support, while the presentation Friday recognized the entire department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I received the Patriot Award last year as an administrator, now we’re doing it for the office as a whole because when they’re gone and deployed, everybody else fills in for them,” he said. “It really is a team effort and that’s what it’s all about. It’s just a nice way to recognize the people that help out because it’s a full circle, team effort.”