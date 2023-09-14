Authorities are warning area residents to be cautious when receiving phone calls as scams continue to be reported in the area.

A resident from the Beatrice area was called by a suspect on Tuesday afternoon who had “spoofed” a phone number so the call appeared to be coming from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

A press release stated the suspect used the name of an actual investigator from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and told the victim she had missed court and had to pay $3,060 in order to stay out of jail. The suspect told the victim to not hang up with him or he would send “a mobile unit” to her house to arrest her.

During the 43-minute phone call with the suspect, the victim was able to text the Gage County Victim Assistance coordinator, who then contacted the real investigator and advised him of the ongoing scam. The investigator called the suspect and told her she was being scammed. She put the suspect and the investigator on a conference call and within a few seconds the suspect hung up.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is an increasingly common scam throughout the country.

The sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies will not call anyone and ask for money, the press release stated, in order to avoid being arrested. If you receive this type of phone call from someone claiming to be a deputy sheriff or police officer, hang up and call Southeast Communications at 402-223-4080 and ask to be transferred to a deputy or an officer.