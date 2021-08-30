Sheriff's Office receives AED devices

The Gage County Sheriffs Office received a grant for 14 LifePak AED's that will be placed in the department's patrol vehicles, as well as two corrections transport vans.

The purchase was made possible by the Harry B. Helmsley Trust. In total the state of Nebraska was given 2,500 AED's to put in the hands of local law enforcement.

Correction’s Officer Brian Polson was trained by DHHS on the devices and can now provide in-house training to the department's deputies and correction officers on how to use the devices, which a press release stated are state of the art.

The release stated that having the devices will help bridge the gap between being the first on scene and a rescue crew arriving.

Additionally, the sheriff's office announced that officer Brian Polson recently attended a Critical Incident Stress Management training that will be a benefit for the staff, as well as other first responders in the area.

The Nebraska Critical Incident Stress Management program trains volunteer peers to provide crisis support for law enforcement officers, firefighters, Emergency Medical Services, corrections officers and dispatchers.

CISM provides education, prevention, stress coping techniques and helps mitigate the effects of stress and negative emotional reactions that interfere with a person's ability to function due to an event or the repeated exposure to events. Polson also serves for Wymore EMS and Barneston Rural Fire Department,

